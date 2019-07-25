Duce’s homer leads State College to 5-2 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Matt Duce hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 5-2 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday.

The home run by Duce scored Terry Fuller to give the Spikes a 4-2 lead.

The Spikes tacked on another run in the ninth when Duce hit an RBI single, bringing home Moises Castillo.

Fabian Blanco (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Francis Cespedes (2-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, State College improved to 6-3 against Mahoning Valley this season.