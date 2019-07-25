Diaz, Aponte lead the way for AZL Dodgers Mota

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Yanel Diaz tripled twice and singled, driving in two runs as the AZL Dodgers Mota defeated the AZL Mariners 6-0 on Friday.

Kevin Aponte tripled and singled twice for AZL Dodgers Mota.

In the top of the first, AZL Dodgers Mota grabbed the lead on a triple by Diaz that scored Albert Suarez and Diego Cartaya. The AZL Dodgers Mota then added two runs in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Aponte hit an RBI triple, while Kenneth Betancourt hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Cartaya in the seventh.

Jeisson Cabrera (1-1) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Mariners starter Tyler Driver (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Mariners were blanked for the third time this season, while the AZL Dodgers Mota's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.