Slaughter, Soto lift Eugene over Boise 11-1

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Jake Slaughter singled four times, driving home two runs as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Boise Hawks 11-1 on Thursday.

Jonathan Soto doubled twice with two runs for Eugene.

Eugene had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring six runs in the first inning and four in the fifth.

In the first, Soto hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Luis Diaz, while Slaughter hit an RBI single, driving in Nelson Maldonado in the fifth.

Fauris Guerrero (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Boise starter Jeffri Ocando (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.