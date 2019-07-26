Yelich takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Cubs

Chicago Cubs (55-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-50, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-8, 3.41 ERA) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee's Yelich puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Cubs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Brewers are 25-20 against NL Central opponents. Milwaukee has hit 173 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 35, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Cubs are 20-17 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 160 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Javier Baez leads the club with 25, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 35 home runs and is slugging .707. Keston Hiura is 17-for-37 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Baez leads the Cubs with 25 home runs home runs and is slugging .554. Anthony Rizzo is 15-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Lester: day-to-day (illness), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (knee).