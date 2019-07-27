Former Royals star Ben Zobrist is planning a return to the Cubs this season

Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City with the Chicago Cubs Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City, where he was a member of the 2015 World Series team, and tells the story of his daughter, Blaze Royal, being born a day after the World Series parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City, where he was a member of the 2015 World Series team, and tells the story of his daughter, Blaze Royal, being born a day after the World Series parade.

Former Royals infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist, who hasn’t played since May 6, is planning a return to the Cubs, according to multiple reports in Chicago.

“Zo has indicated to us that he does plan on attempting to come back,” Theo Epstein, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations said Friday, per MLB.com. “That’s really good news.”

Zobrist, 38, took a leave of absence after he and his wife, Julianna, each filed for divorce.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that players on the restricted list, as is the case with Zobrist, are allowed a 30-day minor-league assignment. Epstein provided a timetable for Zobrist’s return.

“Sometime around next weekend he’ll be ready from a physical, mental and fundamental standpoint to start playing some games,” Epstein told ESPN.

Epstein added: “We’re excited he’s going to give us everything he has to come back and try and help the team down the stretch, hopefully into October.”

After helping the Royals win the 2015 World Series, Zobrist signed a four-year, $56 million contract he signed with the Cubs. The deal expires after the season.

“We’re thrilled by the news, happy for him, happy for us,” Epstein told the Chicago Tribune. “We understand there are still a lot of steps that must happen. We think there’s a chance he’ll come back and help our depth.

“He brings unique things to the table in the clubhouse and on the field. We hope for our sake and his he’s able to complete this process and contribute.”