Steinmetz, Neal lift Lansing over West Michigan 9-1

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Hunter Steinmetz doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-1 on Friday.

D.J. Neal homered and singled with two runs for Lansing.

Lansing started the scoring in the second inning when Neal hit a solo home run and Rafael Lantigua hit a two-run double.

After Lansing added a run in the fourth when Otto Lopez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hagen Danner, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Daniel Reyes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Reynaldo Rivera.

The Lugnuts later added two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Lansing right-hander Eric Pardinho (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chance Kirby (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Lansing improved to 9-4 against West Michigan this season.