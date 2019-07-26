Alvarez leads Frisco over Tulsa 5-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Eliezer Alvarez homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Tulsa Drillers 5-1 on Friday.

Frisco got on the board first in the fourth inning when Preston Beck and Alvarez hit RBI doubles.

After Frisco added two runs in the fifth on a home run by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Drillers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Drew Avans scored on a groundout.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the sixth when Alvarez hit a solo home run.

Starter Tyler Phillips (4-7) got the win while Parker Curry (3-5) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Zach McKinstry singled twice, also stealing a base for the Drillers.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 8-4 against Frisco this season.