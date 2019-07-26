Rortvedt hits walk-off double in 10th, Pensacola beats Mobile 4-3

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Ben Rortvedt had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Mobile BayBears 4-3 on Friday. The Blue Wahoos swept the five-game series with the win.

Trevor Larnach scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Rortvedt.

Rortvedt hit an RBI single and Ryan Costello hit an RBI double in the first to give the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead. The BayBears came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning when Jahmai Jones hit a two-run single.

Pensacola tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when Lewin Diaz hit a solo home run.

Pensacola starter Charlie Barnes struck out six while allowing three runs and seven hits over seven innings. Jovani Moran (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Adam Hofacket (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Diaz was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs in the win. Rortvedt doubled and singled three times, driving in two runs.

With the win, Pensacola improved to 14-6 against Mobile this season.