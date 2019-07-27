Solano, Linares lead Quintana Roo to 3-0 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Yordanys Linares had two hits and two RBI, and Javier Solano allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 3-0 on Friday.

Solano (8-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Quintana Roo scored its runs when Manuel Orduno hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Linares hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Marco Carrillo (3-9) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Olmecas were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 3-1 against Tabasco this season.