James scores winning run in 10th, DSL Rockies beats DSL Nationals 3-2 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Jesus Ordonez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Michael James with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the DSL Rockies defeated the DSL Nationals 3-2 on Saturday.

James scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an out.

Ordonez hit an RBI single, bringing home Warming Bernabel in the second inning to give the DSL Rockies a 1-0 lead. The DSL Nationals came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Raymi Gomez scored on an error and Ivan Murzi hit an RBI single.

DSL Rockies tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Ronny Novas hit an RBI single, scoring Rayanphi Rosario.

The DSL Rockies had three relievers combine to throw six scoreless innings in the victory. Francis Rivera (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kevin Rodriguez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Rockies improved to 4-2 against DSL Nationals this season.