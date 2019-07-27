Yankees’ LeMahieu out with groin injury, undergoes MRI

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu, left, congratulates Gleyber Torres after he scored on a hit by New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 8-6. AP Photo

AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu is out of the New York Yankees' lineup for Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Manager Aaron Boone says "he's got a little tightness in his groin," which the infielder felt during Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

The Yankees signed LeMahieu to a $24-million, two-year contract as a free agent during the offseason. He is batting .332 with 15 homers and 71 RBIs and has been a pleasant surprise to a team that's been besieged by injuries.

LeMahieu played the entire game Friday.

Boone said he had an MRI on Saturday and the club is awaiting the results before making any decision regarding a trip to the injured list.

LeMahieu, who turned 31 this month, spent the previous eight seasons with Colorado at hitter-friendly Coors Field and won the NL batting title in 2016 with a .348 average.

Last season, he hit .276 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs, winning his second straight Gold Glove at second base and third overall.