Valerio’s single leads Bradenton to 3-2 win over St. Lucie
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Adrian Valerio hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Bradenton Marauders a 3-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday.
Mason Martin scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Dylan Busby and then went to third on a single by Valerio.
The single by Valerio scored Martin to give the Marauders a 3-2 lead.
After Bradenton scored two runs in the first inning, St. Lucie tied the game 2-2 after Jeremy Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Dan Rizzie hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Joe Jacques (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Hernandez (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Bradenton improved to 5-2 against St. Lucie this season.
