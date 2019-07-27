Sports
Valdez leads Fayetteville to 4-2 win over Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Enmanuel Valdez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Saturday.
The home run by Valdez gave the Woodpeckers a 3-2 lead.
The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the eighth when Chandler Taylor hit a solo home run.
Joey Gonzalez (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while J.T. Hintzen (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
