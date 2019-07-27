Regnault’s sac fly leads Kingsport to 3-2 win over Pulaski

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Andres Regnault drove in Kennie Taylor with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 3-2 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Saturday.

Taylor scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Brett Baty and then went to third on an out.

The Mets tied the game 2-2 when Cristopher Pujols scored when a runner was thrown out in the seventh.

Jefferson Escorcha (5-0) got the win in relief while Kenlly Montas (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Yankees, Anthony Volpe doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.