Shannon hits walk-off single, Kane County beats Wisconsin 6-5

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Zack Shannon hit a walk-off two-run single, as the Kane County Cougars topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-5 on Saturday.

The Timber Rattlers took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth when David Fry hit a solo home run.

Reliever Chester Pimentel (4-5) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out six to get the win. Luis Contreras (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Blaze Alexander homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Shannon doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

Thomas Dillard homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Timber Rattlers. Fry homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.