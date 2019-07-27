Weber, Perlaza lead the way for South Bend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Andy Weber singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the South Bend Cubs topped the Lansing Lugnuts 6-0 on Saturday.

Yonathan Perlaza reached base four times for South Bend.

In the top of the first, South Bend grabbed the lead on a wild pitch that scored Weber. The Cubs then added two runs in the third and three in the eighth. In the third, Jonathan Sierra and Cole Roederer both drove in a run, while Weber drove in two runs and D.J. Artis drove in one in the eighth.

Casey Ryan (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lansing starter Troy Miller (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Lugnuts were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.