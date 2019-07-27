Navarro’s single leads Monterrey to 7-6 win over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 7-6 win over the Acereros del Norte on Saturday.

The single by Navarro capped a three-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 7-6 lead after Amadeo Zazueta scored on an error and Tony Campana scored on a single earlier in the inning.

Ramon Rios hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to help give the Sultanes a 4-3 lead. The Acereros came back to take a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning when Francisco Peguero hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Bruce Maxwell.

Nick Struck (5-1) got the win in relief while Carlos Bustamante (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Acereros, Chris Carter doubled and singled.