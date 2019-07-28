Doyle hits walk-off single in 10th, Grand Junction beats Rocky Mountain 10-9

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Brenton Doyle hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Grand Junction Rockies topped the Rocky Mountain Vibes 10-9 on Saturday.

Cristopher Navarro scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Rockies tied the game 9-9 in the bottom of the ninth when Jack Yalowitz hit an RBI single, driving in Todd Isaacs as part of a four-run inning.

Doyle doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs in the win.

Eric Hepple (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Arman Sabouri (0-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Jess Williams homered and singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Vibes.