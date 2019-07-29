Nationals beat Braves 6-3, tighten NL East race

Washington Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier throws a ground ball single by Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson to first base in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

Anthony Rendon hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series to close within 4½ games of the NL East leader.

With the score 2-2, Rendon connected of Chad Sobotka for his 23rd home run this season and third career slam, raising his career RBIs total to 500. Rendon had two hits.

Patrick Corbin (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Sean Doolittle gave up a home run to pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson in the ninth.

Dallas Keuchel (3-4) gave up four runs, six hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings in his eighth start for the Braves.

Juan Soto hit an RBI single in the first and Trea Turner had an RBI double in the second. The 20-year-old Soto also made a leaping catch at the left-field wall in the sixth to deny Adam Duvall a possible two-run homer.

Josh Donaldson singled off the glove of second baseman Brian Dozier in the sixth for his 1,000th hit.

REDS 11, PIRATES 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Iglesias' grand slam completed Cincinnati's 10-run second inning in a win over Pittsburgh.

Before the game, the Pirates traded scheduled starter Jordan Lyles to the Brewers.

The last-place Pirates lost their ninth straight, their longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row in 2011.

The Reds piled up six hits and three walks while sending 13 batters to the plate. Joey Votto singled home a pair of runs, first baseman Josh Bell had a throwing error, and Iglesias' second career grand slam off Montana DuRapau made it 10-1. Every Reds player scored in the inning.

Sonny Gray (6-6) gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings, including Starling Marte's 18th homer and Bryan Reynolds' ninth. Colin Moran hit his third career grand slam off Wandy Peralta.

MARLINS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 6

MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Smith endured a bad stretch after a baserunning adventure and recovered to pitch seven innings as Miami beat Arizona.

Smith laid down a bunt in the second inning and wound up at third base thanks to two errors on the play. The jaunt may have taken a toll, because in the next inning he gave up three hits, including a three-run homer by Ketel Marte.

Smith (7-4) allowed only one other run, struck out nine and retired his final 10 batters.

The Marlins, who won three of four games from Arizona, improved to 10-9-1 in their past 20 series. They started the year 1-10-3.

Miami's Miguel Rojas homered for the third game in a row, increasing his season total to four. Teammate Brian Anderson added his 15th homer. Both homers came off Merrill Kelly (7-11), who allowed seven runs in six innings. He has lost his past five decisions, and his ERA has climbed to 4.52.

Carson Kelly hit his 13th homer for Arizona.