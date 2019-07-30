Sports
Remy, Reynolds spur South Bend to 4-1 win over West Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Luke Reynolds homered and had three hits, and Peyton Remy allowed just four hits over 5 2/3 innings as the South Bend Cubs topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-1 on Tuesday.
Remy (3-4) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.
South Bend started the scoring in the first inning when Brennen Davis hit a two-run home run.
The Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Wenceel Perez scored on a groundout.
The Cubs later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Davis hit an RBI single, while Reynolds hit a solo home run in the eighth.
Wilkel Hernandez (7-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out six in the Midwest League game.
With the win, South Bend improved to 11-4 against West Michigan this season.
