Rizzie, Lagrange lift St. Lucie over Palm Beach 9-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Dan Rizzie doubled and singled three times, driving in two runs as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 9-3 on Tuesday.

Wagner Lagrange singled three times with three runs for St. Lucie.

Down 1-0 in the second, Palm Beach went out in front when Ivan Herrera and Scott Hurst hit back-to-back solo home runs.

St. Lucie answered in the bottom of the inning when Cody Bohanek hit an RBI single, driving in Lagrange.

The Mets took the lead for good in the third when Carlos Cortes stole home.

St. Lucie right-hander Joe Cavallaro (5-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (6-13) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Hurst homered and singled for the Cardinals.

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 6-3 against Palm Beach this season.