Rodriguez, Ortiz lift Aberdeen over Mahoning Valley 5-3

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Joseph Ortiz homered and had two hits, and Leonardo Rodriguez struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Aberdeen IronBirds topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 5-3 on Tuesday.

L. Rodriguez (2-2) allowed one run and one hit while walking two to get the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the IronBirds took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Kyle Stowers and Andrew Daschbach both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

The IronBirds later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Ortiz scored on a single before he hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Mahoning Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after Johnathan Rodriguez hit a pair of solo home runs to cut the Aberdeen lead to 5-3.

Carlos Vargas (3-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

J. Rodriguez hit two solo home runs for the Scrappers.