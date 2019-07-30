Valdez, Fisher lift Round Rock over Fresno 5-0

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Derek Fisher homered and had three hits, and Framber Valdez struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Round Rock Express topped the Fresno Grizzlies 5-0 on Tuesday.

Valdez (2-2) allowed four hits while walking two to get the win.

Round Rock scored three runs in the first, including a solo home run by Fisher. The Express scored again in the fifth inning, when Jack Mayfield hit a solo home run and Drew Ferguson hit an RBI double.

Ben Braymer (0-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Grizzlies were blanked for the third time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.