Mayora, Munoz and Angulo lead Durango in win

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Mayora had four hits, while Carlos Munoz and Yancarlo Angulo had four and three, respectively, as the Generales de Durango topped the Saraperos de Saltillo 12-2 on Tuesday. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for the Generales and a nine-game winning streak for the Saraperos.

Mayora doubled and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Munoz doubled twice and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Saltillo tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Ricardo Serrano scored on a groundout.

Durango answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead. Mayora and Munoz hit RBI singles en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Generales later scored eight runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Durango right-hander Taylor Hill (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Raul Carrillo (8-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over seven innings.

Despite the loss, Saltillo is 3-1 against Durango this season.