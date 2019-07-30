Rios’ homer leads Okla. City to 9-3 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Edwin Rios hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 9-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday.

The home run by Rios scored Connor Joe and Drew Jackson to give the Dodgers a 5-2 lead.

Starter Brock Stewart (5-7) got the win while Sam Freeman (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Bees, Justin Bour homered and doubled. Kaleb Cowart tripled and singled twice.