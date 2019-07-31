Sosa’s single leads Memphis to 7-6 win over Albuquerque

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Edmundo Sosa hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 7-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

Randy Arozarena scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a balk.

The Isotopes tied the game 6-6 when Josh Fuentes hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Kodi Whitley (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ben Bowden (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fuentes homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the Isotopes. Pat Valaika homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.