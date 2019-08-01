Patino, Edwards carry Lake Elsinore to 5-0 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Xavier Edwards had four hits and scored two runs, and Luis Patino struck out nine over 8 1/3 innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the San Jose Giants 5-0 on Wednesday.

Patino (6-8) allowed three hits to pick up the win.

In the top of the third, Lake Elsinore put up three runs, including a solo home run by Aldemar Burgos. The Storm then added single runs in the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Jack Suwinski hit an RBI single, while Luis Campusano hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Aaron Phillips (6-7) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Giants were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Storm's staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.