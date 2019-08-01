Diaz, Chisholm lead Jacksonville to 4-0 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Lewin Diaz hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Jazz Chisholm homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 4-0 on Thursday.

The home run by Diaz capped a three-run inning and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 lead after Chisholm hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run in the seventh when Chisholm hit a solo home run.

Jacksonville starter Daniel Castano (4-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Bowden Francis (5-7) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over five innings.

The Shuckers were held off the scoreboard for the 10th time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.