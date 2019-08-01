Roederer’s homer leads South Bend to 4-3 win over West Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Cole Roederer hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 4-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday.

The home run by Roederer scored Nelson Velazquez to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, West Michigan cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Reynaldo Rivera.

South Bend southpaw Faustino Carrera (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chance Kirby (3-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Daniel Reyes homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Whitecaps.

With the win, South Bend improved to 13-4 against West Michigan this season.