Restituyo’s double leads Boise to 3-2 win over Vancouver

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Bladimir Restituyo hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday.

The double by Restituyo scored Zach Hall and Yorvis Torrealba and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the sixth, Vancouver scored on a triple by Mc Gregory Contreras that brought home Philip Clarke. In the following at-bat, Tanner Morris hit an RBI single, bringing home Contreras to give the Canadians a 2-0 lead. Boise answered in the bottom of the inning when Vladimir Dilone hit an RBI single, bringing home Ezequiel Tovar.

Boby Johnson (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Gage Burland (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Yorman Rodriguez singled three times, also stealing a base for the Canadians.