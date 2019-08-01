Flores, Mendivil spur Campeche to 9-1 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Mendivil had three hits and two RBI, and Manuel Flores tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Piratas de Campeche defeated the Tigres de Quintana Roo 9-1 on Friday. The Piratas swept the three-game series with the win.

Flores (7-6) allowed five hits while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Campeche started the scoring in the second inning when Fernando Perez hit a two-run home run and Mendivil hit an RBI double.

The Piratas later added a run in the fifth and five in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Javier Solano (8-6) went seven innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Campeche improved to 4-1 against Quintana Roo this season.