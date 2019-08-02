Sports
Marte leads DSL Mariners to 5-4 win over DSL Colorado
, (AP) -- Noelvi Marte doubled and singled twice as the DSL Mariners defeated the DSL Colorado 5-4 on Friday.
DSL Mariners went up 5-2 in the seventh after Jose Caguana hit an RBI single and Junior Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly.
DSL Colorado answered in the top of the next frame when Jean Perez scored on a wild pitch and Aiverson Rodriguez scored on a single to get within one.
DSL Mariners right-hander Elbis Afanador (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Stalyn Sanchez (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.
For the DSL Colorado, Jose Colon doubled and singled, scoring two runs. Perez doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.
