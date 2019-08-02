MLS team cancels fireworks show because of plague outbreak in prairie dogs

Watching these happy dogs frolic will make you smile Two dozen dogs strutted their stuff Friday as part of the Dog Trot and Puppy Pageant at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village. The event, in its second year, raised money for the Great Plains SPCA, which operates local animal shelter Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two dozen dogs strutted their stuff Friday as part of the Dog Trot and Puppy Pageant at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village. The event, in its second year, raised money for the Great Plains SPCA, which operates local animal shelter

People who live in Denver (or just visit) are inclined to spend time in the great outdoors.

But fans who attend Saturday night’s Rapids-Montreal Impact game in Commerce City, Colorado, are being encouraged to stay on the blacktop at all times.

That’s because the plague has been detected in prairie dogs in several places around Denver, the Associated Press reported.

Yep, the plague.

That’s a word you don’t expect to hear these days, right? Accordingly, the Rapids want to make sure their fans are safe on Saturday.

“It has been recommended that the post-game fireworks display be canceled due to the confirmed presence of plague-infested fleas affecting prairie dog colonies in the surrounding areas,” the Rapids wrote on their website.

“Additionally, in accordance with the Tri-County Health Department’s recommendation for the safety of all attendees, parking lots at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park will be restricted to asphalt lots until further notice.”

John M. Douglas, Jr., the executive director of the Tri-County Health Department, told CBS 4 in Denver that the plague outbreak is not unusual.

“Plague in prairie dog colonies is common in Colorado and can be managed safely with insecticide to kill the fleas that spread the disease,” Douglas said.