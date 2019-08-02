Ching’s sac fly leads Ogden to 1-0 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Zac Ching drove in Brandon Lewis with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 1-0 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Lewis scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Jeff Belge (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Brock Begue (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Vibes were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Raptors' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.