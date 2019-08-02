Daniel scores winning run in 11th, South Bend beats West Michigan 2-1 in walk-off finish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Cole Roederer drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 11th inning to score the winning run, as the South Bend Cubs beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 2-1 on Friday. With the victory, the Cubs swept the four-game series.

Clayton Daniel scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error.

In the top of the second, West Michigan took the lead on a double by Daniel Reyes that scored Andre Lipcius. South Bend answered in the seventh inning when Marcus Mastrobuoni hit an RBI double, scoring Fidel Mejia.

South Bend starter Brendon Little struck out two while allowing one run and four hits over six innings. Eugenio Palma (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sandel De La Cruz (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

South Bend improved to 14-4 against West Michigan this season.