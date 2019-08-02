Alvarez hits walk-off single, Saltillo beats Tijuana 9-8

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Dariel Alvarez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Saraperos de Saltillo topped the Toros de Tijuana 9-8 on Friday.

Juan Macias scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a single by D. Alvarez.

Earlier in the inning, Juan Perez scored on an error to tie the game 8-8.

The Saraperos scored two runs in the eighth before Tijuana answered in the next half-inning when Yeison Asencio hit an RBI single, driving in Junior Lake to take an 8-7 lead.

Alejandro Soto (4-2) got the win in relief while Casey Coleman (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Several Toros chipped in at the plate, as seven players had at least a pair of hits. Ricky Alvarez doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. The Toros squandered some scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss.