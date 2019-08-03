Rojas’ run leads DSL Padres to 8-6 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Edwin Rojas and Nerwilian Cedeno scored on a forceout in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Padres to an 8-6 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Saturday.

The forceout started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the DSL Padres a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Vergara and Charlis Aquino hit RBI singles.

After DSL Blue Jays added two runs in the seventh on a home run by Willfrann Astudillo, the DSL Blue Jays tied the game in the eighth inning when Gary David hit a two-run home run.

The DSL Padres took the lead for good in the eighth when Cedeno drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Euribiel Angeles.

Elias Batista (1-2) got the win in relief while Juan Martinez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

David homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the DSL Blue Jays. Astudillo homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.