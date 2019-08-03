Escobar’s single leads DSL Phillies Red to 9-3 win over DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Derek Escobar hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to a 9-3 win over the DSL Yankees on Saturday.

The single by Escobar started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the DSL Phillies Red a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Alexeis Azuaje hit an RBI double and then scored on a passed ball.

Wilson Valdez tripled and singled, scoring two runs for DSL Phillies Red.

Joalbert Angulo (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Miguel Vargas (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Phillies Red improved to 5-1 against DSL Yankees this season.