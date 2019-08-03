Pilkington, Roman spur Winston-Salem to 6-4 win over Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Mitch Roman hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Konnor Pilkington allowed just three hits over six innings as the Winston-Salem Dash beat the Carolina Mudcats 6-4 on Saturday.

Pilkington (3-8) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing two runs.

Winston-Salem took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Craig Dedelow.

The Dash extended their lead in the second when Roman hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carolina saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brice Turang hit a two-run single in the fifth inning to help cut the Winston-Salem lead to 6-4.

Matt Smith (4-9) went five innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked two.