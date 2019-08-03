Kelsey Mitchell scores 20 points, Fever beat Lynx 86-75

Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points, Tiffany Mitchell added 17 points and the Indiana Fever pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-75 on Saturday night.

The Fever (8-15), who trailed 41-21 midway through the second quarter, had a 9-0 run take an 82-71 lead on Stephanie Mavunga's layup with 1:45 left in the game. The 20-point comeback was the largest in the regular season in franchise history.

Led by Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana's reserves totaled 55 points while All-Stars and starters Candice Dupree and Erica Wheeler combined for four points on 2-for-8 shooting with neither playing more than 12 minutes.

Indiana took the lead for good during a 25-5 run to open the third quarter. Kelsey Mitchell capped the rally at 63-53 with a step-back 3-pointer. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Lynx (10-11) cut the deficit to two.

Minnesota had an 18-0 run in the second quarter and had its big lead before going into the break with a 48-38 advantage.

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points to lead Minnesota, which lost its fourth in a row. Temi Fagbenle and Napheesa Collier added 14 points each.