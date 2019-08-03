Florial’s triple leads Tampa to 12-5 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Estevan Florial hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 12-5 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday.

The triple by Florial, part of a four-run inning, gave the Tarpons an 8-5 lead before Florial scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Tarpons later added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. In the seventh, Steven Sensley hit a two-run home run before he hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Kyle Zurak (4-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alejandro Requena (7-9) took the loss in the Florida State League game.