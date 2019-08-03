Escobar’s single leads West Virginia to 5-4 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Elys Escobar hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 5-4 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday.

The single by Escobar gave the Black Bears a 5-4 lead and capped a four-run inning for West Virginia. Earlier in the inning, Matthew Fraizer scored on a fielder's choice and Brett Kinneman hit an RBI double.

Hudson Valley went up 4-0 early when Nick Sogard scored on an error in the third inning. West Virginia answered in the next half-inning when Cory Wood hit an RBI single, scoring Kyle Wilkie.

Elvis Escobar (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Roca (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.