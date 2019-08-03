Lopez hits grand slam, leads Dos Laredos over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Lopez hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 16-7 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Saturday.

The grand slam by Lopez gave the Tecolotes a 16-5 lead and capped a six-run inning for Dos Laredos. Earlier in the inning, Roberto Valenzuela hit an RBI single and Domonic Brown hit a sacrifice fly.

Dos Laredos starter Jose Oyervides (7-7) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over six innings. Opposing starter Nestor Molina (4-11) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Juan Carlos Perez homered and singled for the Rieleros.