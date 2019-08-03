Kelly leads Stockton to 1-0 win over Lake Elsinore

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Rafael Kelly allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Stockton Ports over the Lake Elsinore Storm in a 1-0 win on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Ports and a three-game winning streak for the Storm.

Kelly struck out three and walked two.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Yhoelnys Gonzalez stole second, went to third on a single by Ryan Gridley, and then scored on an error.

Michael Danielak (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lake Elsinore starter Caleb Boushley (4-4) took the loss in the California League game.

The Storm were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Ports' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Lake Elsinore is 6-2 against Stockton this season.