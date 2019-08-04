Muncy’s walk-off 2-run double sends Dodgers past Pads 11-10

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, second from right, is swarmed by teammates after hitting a walkoff double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padre,s Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Max Muncy's fourth hit was a two-run, walk-off double, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a late three-run deficit for a wild 11-10 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Muncy had a homer and two doubles while driving in three runs. Four Dodgers added two RBIs apiece as the NL West leaders took three of four from San Diego with a huge comeback at Chavez Ravine.

San Diego led 10-7 heading to the bottom of the eighth, but the Dodgers scored on A.J. Pollock's RBI double and Matt Beaty's groundout. Kirby Yates (0-3) ended that rally by retiring electric rookie Will Smith on a lineout — but another Dodgers star came through in their ninth walk-off win of the season.

Joc Pederson led off the ninth with a double off Yates. Pederson was thrown out trying to go to third on a grounder, but Corey Seager reached base when Luis Urías booted his potential game-ending, double play grounder to second.

Muncy then ended his eight-pitch at-bat with a double down the right field line, and Seager easily slid in ahead of the off-target relay throw. It was the first regular season walk-off hit of Muncy's career — he ended Game 3 of the World Series last year with an 18th-inning homer against Boston.

Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, while Francisco Mejía had three hits and Manuel Margot homered in San Diego's 11th loss in 16 games. Every starter got at least one hit, but the Padres still managed to lose in their highest-scoring performance since June 29.

Pollock and Russell Martin homered for the NL-leading Dodgers, who have won five of six overall, including three of four in this series with San Diego.

One day after Los Angeles' bullpen got the day off during Walker Buehler's 15-strikeout complete game, Kenta Maeda and six Dodgers relievers mostly struggled. Pedro Baez (6-2) pitched the ninth for Los Angeles.

Hosmer hit his second career grand slam off Maeda, who yielded five hits and five runs over 2 2/3 innings in his shortest start of the season.

Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack had an early RBI single for San Diego, but gave up six runs and six hits while failing to record an out in the fifth inning of the second-shortest start of his career.

The Padres took an early lead when Hosmer hit his slam into the right field bleachers. The Padres' $144 million slugger previously had homered in just one game since June.

Margot added his eighth homer in the fourth, but the Dodgers evened it with a three-run rally capped by Kristopher Negrón's two-run single — his sixth hit in five games since joining the Dodgers a week ago.

San Diego went ahead 8-7 in the seventh on Hosmer's sacrifice fly before adding two runs in the eighth on Tatis' RBI single and Greg Garcia's flyout, but the Dodgers answered with two in the bottom half — and two more in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Enrique Hernández (sprained left hand) and Chris Taylor (broken left forearm) are taking dry swings, and both could begin rehab assignments within the next week. Hernández has been out since July 24, and Taylor hasn't played since July 14. ... 1B David Freese might not return from his left hamstring strain until September, manager Dave Roberts said. ... RHP Ross Stripling is expected to get a two-inning rehab assignment Tuesday in his comeback from various injuries.

UP NEXT

Padres: After a day off, Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 5.09 ERA) makes the sixth start of his comeback season when they visit Seattle on Tuesday.

Dodgers: Rookie Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 5.63 ERA) makes his second career start Monday when Los Angeles welcomes Michael Wacha (6-4, 5.15 ERA) and the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series.