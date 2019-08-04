Trejo, Castro lift Hartford over Trenton in a 13-7 slugfest

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Alan Trejo was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Trenton Thunder 13-7 on Sunday.

Luis Castro singled three times with four runs for Hartford.

Hartford took the lead in the first when Mylz Jones hit an RBI single and Chris Rabago hit a two-run single.

The Yard Goats later added four runs in the second and fourth innings and two in the fifth to secure the victory.

Hartford right-hander Matt Dennis (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Michael King (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and 10 hits over three innings.