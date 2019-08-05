‘The Summer of Showtime:’ Highlights of Patrick Mahomes’ fun away from the Chiefs

The Summer of Showtime From playing pick up basketball to riding horses through the ocean off the coast of Turks and Caicos, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the bust summer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From playing pick up basketball to riding horses through the ocean off the coast of Turks and Caicos, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the bust summer.

Training camp currently has the full focus of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he certainly had his fill of fun before heading back to work.

After the Chiefs’ season ended in heart-breaking fashion with an overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Mahomes racked up a lot of air miles.

There was the infamous pick-up basketball game, commercial shoots, high-profile sporting events, late-night talk shows, video-game modeling, riding horses in the ocean and a whole lot of other activities.

