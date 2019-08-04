Sports
Thompson-Williams’ double leads Arkansas to 3-2 win over Springfield
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Dom Thompson-Williams hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday.
The double by Thompson-Williams scored Luis Liberato and Cal Raleigh to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead.
The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Rayder Ascanio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Conner Capel.
The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Aaron Knapp hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Liberato.
Springfield saw its comeback attempt come up short after Capel scored on a forceout in the ninth inning to cut the Arkansas lead to 3-2.
Arkansas southpaw Ricardo Sanchez (7-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tommy Parsons (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing two runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Capel tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Cardinals.
