Haley, Mastrobuoni lift Montgomery over Chattanooga 9-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Jim Haley homered and singled as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-4 on Monday.

Miles Mastrobuoni doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Montgomery.

Chattanooga grabbed a 3-2 lead in the sixth after Brantley Bell scored when a runner was thrown out.

Montgomery answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Josh Lowe hit an RBI double en route to the one-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Montgomery right-hander Jason Garcia (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Wendolyn Bautista (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings.

Tyler Stephenson doubled and singled twice for the Lookouts. Jonathan India homered and singled, scoring two runs.