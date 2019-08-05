Pucheu leads AZL Reds to 5-0 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jacques Pucheu allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the AZL Reds over the AZL Brewers Gold in a 5-0 win on Tuesday.

Pucheu (3-1) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

In the top of the second, AZL Reds scored on a single by Luis Lopez that brought home Sebastian Almonte. In the following at-bat, Yamil Nieves scored on a balk to give the AZL Reds a 2-0 lead. The AZL Reds then added two runs in the sixth and a run in the ninth. In the sixth, Jose Tello and Elvis Gomez both drove in a run, while Gomez scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Shelby Miller (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The AZL Brewers Gold were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the AZL Reds' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.